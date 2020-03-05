It freaks out! We have discovered a trick for Spotify that will transform your player completely

Share it:

Thanks to a video from TikTok, we will unveil a trick for Spotify with which you can completely change the design of your player.

Quick, think of two platforms sin streaming ’without which you could not live. We guess you said Netflix and, almost certainly,Spotify! The application of Swedish origin has become our main source of listening to music, either to liven up our journeys on foot with the headphones or the long hours of pre-party preparation. For this reason, we know that you will love our latest find.

We have discovered it thanks to a video posted by the user of TikTok @ johannsanchez1, and it is a very little known trick With which you can make your application interface look completely different. Specifically, what changes is the playback bar, which turns out to be, get ready, the Wars Star Wars ’laser sword! Aren't you freaking out !? If you are a fan of the science fiction saga you will be fibrillating right now (@ambulancia we need a defibrillator around here!) And if not … well it is also a fantasy hey.

We reveal Spotify's best kept trick: how to get your player to be the láser Star Wars ’laser sword

To get it, you just need to enter the code THX1138 in the search engine and, when you put the last number, the force will be with you! Without giving "play" to any list, follow anyone or anything. Of course, you can only use this trick in your Spotify player of your computer application.