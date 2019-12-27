Entertainment

It freaks out! These were the first photos that the ‘celebrities’ uploaded to Instagram

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
4 Min Read
Instagram jumped to the market in 2010, almost a decade ago!, but it was not until 2011 when the ‘boom’ of the social network reached the whole world thanks to its incursion in mobile phones with Android operating system. Since then, millions of people use the platform as a digital newspaper in which they store their memories, as well as trips, ex-partners and, why not, outdated models that nobody wants to see again today. A lot has changed the social network throughout these years, so give us a snoop around first Photos of the ‘celebrities’ has left us patidifuse.

Characters such as Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Paris Hilton, Ariana Grande or Harry Styles are today true experts on the platform – thanks also to a team that advises them carefully – although it was not always the case. Get ready to see the past 2.0 of these celebrities who also pulled at the time of the ‘Valencia’ filter.

one

Kim Kardashian (February 20, 2012)

The typical photo of morritos … but with frame included.

two

Paris Hilton (April 6, 2012)

The most controversial blonde in America was released pulling file … like many of us hehe.

3

Harry Styles (May 19, 2012)

Undoubtedly, the ex-singer of One Direction is a great fan of the field, so much so that his first snapshot "online" is these fawns.

4

Kylie Jenner (November 4, 2011)

The ‘klan’ girl was safe and pulled a fireplace. Who has not done it?

5

Kendall Jenner (July 12, 2011)

The sister, however, curved the views a little more and planted herself in Disneyland for her triumphant entry on Instagram.

6

Britney Spears (November 2, 2011)

Although Britney has not changed much the aesthetics of his account, almost nine years ago he released his profile with the band ‘The Wanted’.

7

Ariana Grande (December 26, 2011)

The artist premiered at Christmas with a snapshot with her grandfather, one of the most important figures of her childhood.

8

Justin Bieber (July 22, 2011)

The singer must be bored much that summer day in Los Angeles traffic, so much so that a new social network was opened.

9

Drake (December 3, 2011)

The rapper was always luxury, to show a button.

10

Zendaya (September 22, 2011)

The actress was literally a baby when an account was opened on the social network.

eleven

Shakira (October 12, 2012)

Shakira's Instagram boom was caught in Baku, and there he published his first image.

12

Mariah Carey (July 16, 2012)

This photo, along with the pose and attitude, could date from this year, but no. This is how the great Christmas diva inaugurated its Instagram profile.

13

Lena Dunham (November 25, 2011)

That cake has a pint, so it could perfectly have been our first snapshot.

14

Chrissy Teigen (March 4, 2012)

Chrissy has already opened her Instagram trolling her husband, John Legend. Fans!

fifteen

Beyoncé (November 6, 2012)

The most powerful woman in the music industry at that time supported the man who changed US policy.

16

Rihanna (March 2, 2012)

RiRi welcomed his fans with a picture of Bob Marley. Typical of her.

17

Sarah Jessica Parker (November 20, 2013)

This clock in a tower broke the internet because it was the same Carrie bradshaw Sarah Jessica Parker who climbed it.

18

Selena Gomez (July 13, 2013)

The singer pulled her fans, a resource that does not fail.

19

Cardi B (July 15, 2015)

The rapper was late, but with an attitude that left no one indifferent.

twenty

Lady Gaga (June 21, 2012)

The Oscar winner was promoting her album ‘Artpop at the time, unfortunately, nor her participation in Instagram helped discreet sales of the work.

twenty-one

(Taylor Swift) August 21, 2017

This is a trap, because on this date was when the interpreter of ‘Blank Space’ erased all his history and began again … with a snake.

22

Jennifer Aniston (October 15, 2019)

Just two months ago the protagonist of ‘Friends’ changed the world the social network when uploading this image of the entire cast of the series. The rest is history.

