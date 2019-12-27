It freaks out! These were the first photos that the ‘celebrities’ uploaded to Instagram

Share it:

Instagram jumped to the market in 2010, almost a decade ago!, but it was not until 2011 when the ‘boom’ of the social network reached the whole world thanks to its incursion in mobile phones with Android operating system. Since then, millions of people use the platform as a digital newspaper in which they store their memories, as well as trips, ex-partners and, why not, outdated models that nobody wants to see again today. A lot has changed the social network throughout these years, so give us a snoop around first Photos of the ‘celebrities’ has left us patidifuse.

Characters such as Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Paris Hilton, Ariana Grande or Harry Styles are today true experts on the platform – thanks also to a team that advises them carefully – although it was not always the case. Get ready to see the past 2.0 of these celebrities who also pulled at the time of the ‘Valencia’ filter.