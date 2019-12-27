It freaks out! These were the first photos that the ‘celebrities’ uploaded to Instagram

Instagram jumped to the market in 2010, almost a decade ago!, but it was not until 2011 when the ‘boom’ of the social network reached the whole world thanks to its incursion in mobile phones with Android operating system. Since then, millions of people use the platform as a digital newspaper in which they store their memories, as well as trips, ex-partners and, why not, outdated models that nobody wants to see again today. A lot has changed the social network throughout these years, so give us a snoop around firstPhotos of the ‘celebrities’ has left us patidifuse.
Characters such as Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Paris Hilton, Ariana Grande or Harry Styles are today true experts on the platform – thanks also to a team that advises them carefully – although it was not always the case. Get ready to see the past 2.0 of these celebrities who also pulled at the time of the ‘Valencia’ filter.
Kim Kardashian (February 20, 2012)
The typical photo of morritos … but with frame included.
Paris Hilton (April 6, 2012)
The most controversial blonde in America was released pulling file … like many of us hehe.
Harry Styles (May 19, 2012)
Undoubtedly, the ex-singer of One Direction is a great fan of the field, so much so that his first snapshot "online" is these fawns.
Kylie Jenner (November 4, 2011)
The ‘klan’ girl was safe and pulled a fireplace. Who has not done it?
Kendall Jenner (July 12, 2011)
The sister, however, curved the views a little more and planted herself in Disneyland for her triumphant entry on Instagram.
Britney Spears (November 2, 2011)
Although Britney has not changed much the aesthetics of his account, almost nine years ago he released his profile with the band ‘The Wanted’.
Ariana Grande (December 26, 2011)
The artist premiered at Christmas with a snapshot with her grandfather, one of the most important figures of her childhood.
Justin Bieber (July 22, 2011)
The singer must be bored much that summer day in Los Angeles traffic, so much so that a new social network was opened.
