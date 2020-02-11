It finally happened! After the death of his father, Sarita Sosa sells the first exclusive interview (VIDEO)

Step what had to happen and Sarita Sosa began selling exclusive interviews, and the first medium was the magazine Hi!; where he appeared with his mom Sara Salazar, her husband and son.

The controversial and hated daughter of Jose jose, He finally showed his face and, although he said nothing new, hHe talked about his life and his dad's last months.

During the interview, Sarita only talked about certain aspects of his life, which suited him and nor resolved any doubt that all Mexicans had.

He confessed that supposedly Jose jose he spent the best year and a half of his life in Miami, since he rested as he had never done in his life. Apart from his mother, Sara Salazar, was the woman of the life of The Prince of the Song And they never broke their vows.

However, the drivers of Come the Joy They claimed that this was a lie because the couple lived three years apart, before the singer died.

Sarita Sosa He also reiterated that before he died, his father expressed his desire for him to have a successful artistic career.

Of his brothers, Jose Joel Y Marysol SosaHe declared that they always knew where the body of Jose jose and that the information can be confirmed at the consulate of Mexico.

