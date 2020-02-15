"It doesn't depend on the players," Zidane reveals what factors affect the rotations

Share it:

Zinedine Zidane, coach of Real Madrid, gave no clues about the eleven that he will choose for the match against Celta de Vigo and explained that the rotations of the white team "They depend on many things."

When asked about the staff's rotations, Zidane was blunt: "They depend on many things". The French coach was criticized for his technical decisions after the elimination in the Cup against the Royal Society.

"When you have these players, who are all very good, it's complicated. Each brings something to the team. Within that, it is complicated, "he began to explain at a press conference.

On whether the eleven starter depends on rotating and resting the players or the opponent himself, the French coach did not clarify what motivates him to choose the players. "It's everything, it's not a specific thing," explained.

"I know I have 23 players that can play and I have to choose. It doesn't depend on them, What they do is concentrate. Then, I have the fault to choose. Better to choose when everyone is ready. Better so to have two or three out because of an injury, "he added.

"The DNA of Madrid is to attack, but we have to work the defense"

The Frenchman also explained how he sees the defense of whites. When asked if he believes that in this aspect the team is more solid, he said that "football is always equal."

"It is not going to change that the DNA of Madrid is to attack, play football. Defensively we have to work too and that is what we are doing. The team that has more balance usually has the best result," he said.

"The penalty will not change that the City is a very competitive team"

Regarding whether he is concerned that the sanction against Manchester City for not participating in any European competition for the next two years, the French coach said "he doesn't know what will happen."

"What I can tell you is that it will continue to be football, the games we are going to have against them. In that, nothing will change. It is a very competitive team. The problem I have now is the match against Celta tomorrow, "he explained.

Hazard, "prepared to return" after 82 days

Zidane said that Eden Hazard is "ready to return" in the match against Celta. The Belgian striker returns after being 82 days off and after enduring the matches against Real Sociedad and Osasuna. The striker worked alone on Monday and already joined the rest of the group on Wednesday.