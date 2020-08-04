"It could not be, but that does not mean that they could not have done a great job": Leganés thanked Javier Aguirre during the presentation of the new DT

Share it:

Indian Txema, Leganés sports director, wanted to show his public thanks to the Mexican coach Javier Aguirre for his work at the head of the team and despite the fact that he could not seal the goal of salvation before his departure.

"I don't want to forget Javier Aguirre and his coaching staff. Until today I have not had the opportunity to thank you in public for having us until the last second with that illusion of dreaming of salvation. It could not be, but that does not mean that they could not have done a great job. Big appreciation from the whole club"He said during the presentation of José Luis Martí as the new coach.

On July 20, the Iberian team reported that Javier Aguirre will not continue with the club and appreciated the work done by him and his coaching staff for approximately seven months, the above occurred after the organization did not achieve its permanence in the First Division of Spain.

"I feel like it's my farewell to Leganés. I was not able to meet the goal. I'll sit down to see if they want me to continue. ‘I feel a lot of pain for the boys because they are broken. We deserved something more ”, indicated Javier Aguirre in the press conference.

Aguirre took command of the Spanish organization in November 2019, on the thirteenth day of LaLiga. There were three coaches that Leganés had in the season.

Under the command of the Mexican they accumulated seven wins, ten draws and nine defeats, in 26 games. The organization concluded the regular season with eight wins, 12 draws and 18 losses.

"The cruel fate sent us to the Second Division for our disabilities", Indicated. It should be noted that the Basque, as the strategist is also known, is the first descent he has to live, after saving three Spanish clubs: Osasuna, Espanyol and Zaragoza.

Although he is not sure what his hardest experience is, because there are also the defeats in the World Cup when he was in charge of the Mexican Soccer Team.

"We gave what they had. We were an honest team to the end, knowing our limitations. I have nothing but gratitude for people. They could not be 11 games with us, but we feel their love and support. It is a shame for the people of Leganés. I hope that soon we can return to first"Assured the Mexican strategist.

At the end of the match between Leganés and Real Madrid, Unai Bustinza, team captain, shared the following message: "There are people who are screwed in the hospital, I know that the feeling of the country is bad, but if what we have done to stay alive until the end is worth an example, fight, don't lower your head and well … although we have not been given, I assure people that it is a pride to go this way to the end. "

