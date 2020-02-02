It could be your dad! Michelle Salas premieres billionaire boyfriend bigger than LuisMi

Share it:

Despite belonging to one of the media families, Michelle Rooms He has always kept his personal life very private, however, couldn't hide his romance with billionaire Alan Faena, owner of a hotel chain.

The daughter of Luis Miguel and the Argentine businessman, almost 60 years old, clicked on the past New York Fashion Week.

With his style and way of being, Alan, 56, managed to conquer the member of the Pinal dynasty, who not only was dazzled with his power, but also with his personality.

Although you can't talk about marriage yet, we can ensure that the love between them grows every day and the relationship becomes more serious.

A few days ago the couple made their relationship public, when they appeared in the Miami Art Basel, where they distilled honey, apart from that They had no qualms about showing their love with kisses and caresses.

Who is the son-in-law of Alan Faena?

The son-in-law of Stephanie Rooms He is an eccentric and successful Argentine businessman, who during the 90s founded a leading fashion brand in Argentina. However, one day he decided to retire from the world of clothing and went to live in Uruguay, for five years.

When he returned he marked a before and after in the hotel world, since he formed his own emporium in the industry, which he called: Faena Hotel.

What started as a hotel in the Madero Port, Buenos Aires, became the whole area in Miami Beach: Distric work. A small city had an investment of 500 million.

