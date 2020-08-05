It can exceed 490km / h, there are only 10 in the world and it costs 8 million euros: the Bugatti Centodieci that Cristiano Ronaldo "gave away"

Share it:

Cristiano Ronaldo bought a Bugatti Centodieci valued at eight million euros

"CR7 decided to celebrate a new title with the Juventus jersey and a Bugatti Centodieci was given away, a car made to measure because it is a real gem ”, the Italian sports newspaper published on Tuesday Corriere dello Sport.

According to the Italian media, Cristiano Ronaldo bought the most exclusive model in the Bugatti line, Wich value exceeds 8 million euros. The Portuguese star acquired the supercar of which there are only 10 in the whole world.

The 35-year-old Portuguese he already had two Bugatti, a Vevron Grand Sport and a Chiron. This is the third of the line and, according to the Italian newspaper, it will be delivered only at the end of the year or at the beginning of 2021.

The Bugatti Cientodieci is a luxury supercar reaches 490 kilometers per hour, so it is considered the fastest in the world. There are only 10 models in the world and its manufacture, almost handmade, It is made exclusively in the factory located in the town of Molsheim, France.

“With the Centodieci we pay tribute to the EB110 supercar that was built in the 1990s and is part of our history. That is why we celebrate a reinterpretation of that extraordinary vehicle with the Centodieci, ”announced the brand's president, Stephan Winkelmann.

This luxury model was presented in August 2019 and it is based on the Chiron model, which Cristiano Ronaldo also has, although it underwent significant modifications to its bodywork.

The most outstanding elements of this supercar model are that accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.4 seconds, reaches 200 in 6.1 and 300 in 13.1. Although its maximum speed is limited to 380 km / h, It can reach 490 km / h. In addition, it has a 8.0-liter W16 engine, with a 1,600 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions. Its weight is less than the Chiron, about 20 kilos, since it has a lighter windshield and carbon stabilizers. It has a ratio of 1.13 kilos per CV.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the great figures and top scorer for Juventus who conquered Series A for the ninth consecutive year. The Portuguese prepares for the rematch match of the knockout stages of the Champions League League against Olympique Lyon French to be played on August 7 in Turin and in which they must reverse an adverse result of 1-0 of the first leg played on February 26 last, before the interruption that the contest suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

