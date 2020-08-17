Share it:

Watchmen's prophetic aspect surprised creator Damon Lindelof himself, and also the protagonist Regina King he wanted to have his say on the topics covered.

The series is in fact based on racial discrimination and on clashes between law enforcement and black citizens, on the power plays woven in the shadows and the dullness of the white supremacists, all seasoned to perfection with the typical elements linked to the controversial Watchmen:

"There are people who have only looked at it during the pandemic, after the events of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and have become more aware of the brutality and violence perpetrated against African-Americans by the police. They are looking at her through different lenses and are amazed by saying 'I can't believe it came at the right time' … it's almost as if it were an anthropological study, in a sense", said the interpreter of Angela Abar (aka Sister Night) a Deadline.

In fact, it is as if it had been designed to represent and to do justice to those shocking events of May 2020, when the series was completed in October 2019, a symptom that the situation in America has been tense for years and years. Colleague Yahya Abdul Mateen is also proud of the series: Cal's interpreter is delighted that so many people have recognized the events of Tulsa of 1921 as a real massacre racially motivated and that many are now more aware of the distortions present in Western society.

Despite the courage shown by the authors, Lindelof initially did not know whether to include racist slurs, but after an argument he made his decision.