It breaks our hearts! They capture Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arguing in the street (PHOTOS)

Although they are currently separating, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner they maintain a good relationship for their three children or at least they try most of the time.

The actress has supported her ex-partner with her alcoholism problems, in fact, Garner was the one who took Affleck when he was hospitalized for his addiction.

"Duck Rial Informa": Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were seen arguing and, although the reason is unknown, it is speculated that the once "Bruce Wayne" fell back into the drink.

I don't understand how Jen keeps holding it, even being separated. What a mine of good. pic.twitter.com/3FdPxldYWw – 𝔼𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕠 𝔸𝕝𝕧𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕫® (@ElPatoAlvarez_) December 2, 2019

However, after celebrating Thanksgiving Day, the actors argued strongly on the street, regardless of the presence of a paparazzi, who caught the fight with his camera.

In accordance with Daily Mail, Jennifer accompanied Ben to his car after a family lunch, when both began to argue strongly.

In the photographs that have been virilized, you can see Affleck's gesture of disgust and anger, while his ex-wife maintains a defensive position. Subsequently, Garner turns around and his fury is noticeable.

They catch shameful moment between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, and that is Garner, mother of his children, has been a great support for the actor, although on Thanksgiving a photo was published where they had a hot discussion, due to the problems of actor alcoholism pic.twitter.com/3XmBVTq3Dm – News24 (@ news24) December 2, 2019

Although the reason behind the fight is unknown, in social networks It is speculated that it was due to the relapse of the actor in alcohol.

The couple was married from 2005 to October 2018 and had three children: Violet 13 years old, Seraphina 10 years and Samuel of 7.

