Issue thirteen of Ms. Marvel introduces the new hero Amulet

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new home superhero Marvel officially debuted within number thirteen of Magnificient Ms. Marvel. In the book, edited by Saladin Ahmed and Joey Vasquez, the protagonist gets to know a new ally named Amulet.

The hero came to the right place at the right time, given the precarious conditions of Kamala Khan, who is still recovering from the loss of her costume. Bad luck also affects his love life, since the relationship with Bruno has now come to an end.

Kamala turns to a fortune teller with her friends, and suddenly demons begin to escape from her crystal ball causing general panic. Opponents are too many to face for Ms. Marvel, but fortunately Amulet comes to his aid.

We know that he is a man of Arab-American nationality and who has just moved to Jersey City from Michigan. The hero hides his true identity in Kamala, his real name is in fact Fadi Fadlalah, and his creators are Ahmed and Sara Alfageeh respectively.

Last December Amhed released the following statements about the character:

"Amulet is a new, funny and mysterious character who will have a defined role within Magnificent Ms. Marvel over the next few months. We are keeping a lot of information about him secret, but I can tell you that his powers are magical in nature and who is an Arab-American superhero born in Michigan.

As an Arab-American who learned to read thanks to Marvel Comics, being able to team up with the phenomenal Sara Alfageeh to bring Amulet into the Marvel universe is literally a dream come true. We can't wait for fans to meet him! "

Scarlet and Doctor Doom return to Darkhold Alpha, Steve Orlando's horror-hued series. The historic Golden Age artist Alan Bellman, one of the very first authors to draw Captain America, passed away at the age of 95.