Issa Vegas poses with Yanet García and the fans go crazy (PHOTO)

Social network users have reacted to a model publication Issa Vegas, because nothing else appears and nothing less than next to the sensual Yanet García.

Issa Vegas, just 23 years old, was responsible for sharing in his personal account of Instagram the Photo in which he appeared next to the also known as ‘The Climate Girl’.

Both women posed in one of the sets of the location where the morning program is filmed 'Today', with what they let see the good friendship they carry regardless of being co-workers.

"With the girl from Mexico's favorite weather," was the message with which Issa Vegas shared the image that so far has reached more than 123 thousand ‘likes’.

Hundreds of comments from the followers of both women did not wait. Some recognized the beauty of both, but others pointed out that the exuberant ‘Climate Girl’ is overshadowed by Vegas.

The answer of Yanet García He did not wait, because he commented the photo where he appears with his popular partner with a ‘Beautiful’.

