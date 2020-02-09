Isola dei Famosi 2020, the names of the first (eligible) competitors and a new correspondent appear

Share it:

Although there are still two months to go until the beginning of theIsland of the famous 2020, which should take place in April, the Reality show di Canale 5 which puts a strain on the physical and mental endurance of the competitors (who must be able to survive hunger, bad weather, sun and terrible mosquitos) seems to have already finished under the limelight thanks to numerous rumors that the concern and that are sparking a lot of curiosity around it fifteenth edition of the program, especially in light of aIsland of the famous 2019 not really crackling.

The new reporter from the Island of the Famous

After the farewell to the conduct of Alessia Marcuzzi and the entry into the field of Ilary Blasi, here it is in this new one Island of the famous we will also have to do without another face of the reality show: namely thesent Alvin. Do not panic, however, quiet, for a beautiful who leaves (and prepares for new and exciting adventures) here is one that arrives; instead of the presenter of Euro Games in fact there will be the Turkish model and actor Can Yaman, known for the role of Ferit in the series Better Sweet as well as the protagonist of an episode of the Maria De Filippi program You've Got Mail, where the handsome 30-year-old has exposed all his overflowing charm and infinite sweetness. Yaman's choice within theIsland seems to fit really well, especially given the high temperatures that are usually found in that area Cayo Cochinos, in Honduras, where the 40 ° C in the shade will force him to wear impalpable shirts to the limit with transparency: oh yes, we will have bread for our teeth this year, there is no doubt!

The first (possible) members of the cast of L'Isola Dei Famosi

Okay, now that we know who's going to be there new host dell 'Island of the famous and the identity of his faithful envoy remains for us only to discover the names of the shipwrecked who will compose the cast of the reality show of Canale 5. As revealed in recent days by the weekly Spy (source Il Giornale) among the possible celebrities who could be sent to the atoll of the Caribbean Sea there could be the presenter Stefania Orlando and the ex gieffino Ascanio Pacelli (who inside the most spied house in Italy also met love, or Katia Pedrotti, from whom she then had two children, Matilda and Tancredi), whose appearances now seem to be practically certain.

In the list of ‘eligible and probable’ instead the names of the beloved radio presenter (and former historical shoulder of Fiorello) appear Marco Baldini, politics and television commentator Alessandra Mussolini, the former 'ciociara' of Next Another as well as winner of the first edition of the Grande Brother Vip Alessia Macari, the showgirl Maria Monsè, Milly D’Abbraccio, Maria Giovanna Elmi and, last but not least, the reassuring face of Rosanna Lambertucci, expert in diets and passionate about healthy food. Who knows, maybe his experience could be useful to shipwrecked people to discover some new super energetic edible plant or, alternatively, a completely natural 'magic potion' capable of regenerating body and mind with a single sip. It wouldn't be bad then?

While the female cast seems to be already quite nourished and semi-definitive, here as regards the male one, everything is still in the making and shrouded in mystery or almost (Pacelli aside of course). After the "bang" of Can Yaman, however, we feel rather calm in saying that the authors of theIsland of the famous they enjoy our utmost trust and it is precisely for this reason that I was dying that we expect great things from them: boys do not disappoint us, we believe in you!

