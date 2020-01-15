Isekai Quartet pays homage to The Rising of The Shield Hero with a new illustration

Share it:

The weird crossover series Iseaki Quartet has finally debuted with the second season, in which the three protagonists of The Rising of The Shield Hero will appear, honored through a new illustration created by the staff of the anime.

The official Twitter account of the production has in fact celebrated the release of the second season, through the sharing of an official illustration which sees Raphtalia and Filo interact with the group of characters present in Isekai Quartet.

In the closing lines of the first season, the arrival of a new student within Class number 2 had been anticipated. Everyone thought it was Naofumi, when instead in the first episode of the second season Megumin's cat Chomosuke appeared.

The current season of Isekai Quartet will consist of 12 episodes, each lasting 15 minutes. The cast of voice actors already present in the first season is confirmed. The anime was aired for the first time in Japan on January 14, 2020, exclusively on the Tokyo MX station. As for the West, the distribution of the series will be handled by Funimation.

The second season of Isekai Quartet includes the characters of the best known Iseaki series, such as Rising of The Shield Hero, Konosuba, Re: Zero, Overlord and The Saga of Tanya the Evil.

Unfortunately, the rights of the anime have not yet been acquired in Italy.

In the last few days a new trailer for Isekai Quartet has been released. In addition, the official opening and ending are also available in the series.