Entertainment

Isekai Quartet has been renewed for a third season

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In line with what happened a year ago, not even 24 hours have passed since the end of the last season of Isekai Quartet and the announcement of the renewal. The anime chibi of Minoru Ashina will therefore return in 2021 with a third season, in which we will undoubtedly review all the protagonists of the five sets of Kadokawa.

The second season ended a few hours ago with the broadcast of episode 12 and confirmed the production of a new series of episodes with the short teaser visible at the bottom. The renewal was almost obvious, given that the series represents an excellent opportunity to keep some of Kadokawa's most important works alive during the production of the respective anime adaptations.

The second season of Isekai Quartet in Japan on January 14, 2020 exclusively on Tokyo MX. In the east, the sarie series was distributed in the following days by other broadcasters in the sector such as BS11, MBS is AT-X, while in the west the distribution was handled by Funimation. According to reports, the last twelve episodes would have recorded better data than what has been done since the first season.

READ:  The designer of One-Punch Man shows on Twitter the remarkable illustrations of his daughter

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know with a comment. Speaking of big announcements, we remind you that the return of My Hero Academia for a fifth season has been made official today!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.