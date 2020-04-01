Isekai Quartet has been renewed for a third season

Share it:

In line with what happened a year ago, not even 24 hours have passed since the end of the last season of Isekai Quartet and the announcement of the renewal. The anime chibi of Minoru Ashina will therefore return in 2021 with a third season, in which we will undoubtedly review all the protagonists of the five sets of Kadokawa.

The second season ended a few hours ago with the broadcast of episode 12 and confirmed the production of a new series of episodes with the short teaser visible at the bottom. The renewal was almost obvious, given that the series represents an excellent opportunity to keep some of Kadokawa's most important works alive during the production of the respective anime adaptations.

The second season of Isekai Quartet in Japan on January 14, 2020 exclusively on Tokyo MX. In the east, the sarie series was distributed in the following days by other broadcasters in the sector such as BS11, MBS is AT-X, while in the west the distribution was handled by Funimation. According to reports, the last twelve episodes would have recorded better data than what has been done since the first season.

