Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu surpasses 3 million copies in circulation

In the headline of the thirteenth compilation volume of the manga adaptation of the light novels Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu (How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord), in charge of Naoto Fukuda, it was revealed that the literary franchise has exceeded three million cumulative copies in circulation.

Yukiya Murasaki began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Takahiro Tsurusaki through the publishing label Kodansha Lanove Bunko of Kodansha in December 2014, while a manga adaptation by the hand of Naoto Fukuda is published through the service Suiyoubi no Sirius since June 2015.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Ajia-do Animation Works and released in July 2018. A second season, now produced by the studios Tezuka Productions In collaboration with Okuruto Noboru, is scheduled to premiere on April 8 in Japan.

Synopsis of Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu

When it comes to the fantasy MMORPG, Cross Reverie, none can match the power of the Demon King Devil. Possessing the rarest artifacts in the game and an unrivaled player level, he dominates all those who are dumb enough to face him. But despite his fearsome reputation, Diablo’s true identity is Takuma Sakamoto, a hikikomori gamer devoid of social skills. Defeating desperate challengers day by day, Takuma cares about nothing but his virtual life – that is, until a summoning spell suddenly transports him to another world where he has the appearance of Diablo.

In this new world that resembles his favorite game, Takuma is greeted by the two girls who summoned him: Rem Galeu, a little Pantherian adventurer, and Shera L. Greenwood, a busty summoning elf. They perform a slavery ritual in an attempt to subjugate him, but the spell fails and causes them to become his slaves. With the situation now more awkward than ever, Takuma decides to accompany the girls in their search for a way to undo their contract while learning to adjust to his new existence as the menacing Demon King.

Source: Amazon

© Naoka Fukuda (Author), Takahiro Tsurusaki (Author), Yukiya Murasaki (Original) / KODANSHA Kodansha