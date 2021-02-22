Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu revela un nuevo visual

On the official site for the animated adaptation of the light novels Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu (How Not to Summon a Demon Lord), a new promotional video was posted for the project. The video reveals the performers of the musical themes, which include Yuu Serizawa and two other artists not yet revealed as in charge of the opening and closing themes.

The statement also revealed a new visual for this second season, officially titled as Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu Ω.

It should be noted that this press release also confirmed that the series has dated its premiere in Japan for next April 8, while the platform Crunchyroll will be in charge of its distribution for Latin America. On the other hand, the first season of twelve episodes was produced by the studios Ajia-do Animation Works and was released in July 2018.

Cast

Azumi Waki as Rem Galeu.

Yuu Serizawa as Shera L. Greenwood.

Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo.

Miku Itou as Lumachina Weselia.

Aoi Koga as Rose.

Fumiko Uchimura as Horn.

like Horn. Chinatsu Akasaki as St. Laminitus.

Production team

Satoshi Kuwabara (Dagashi Kashi 2, Black Jack) is in charge of directing this second season at the studios Tezuka Productions in collaboration with studios Okuruto Noboru , replacing Yuuta Murano already studies Ajia-do Animation Works .

(Dagashi Kashi 2, Black Jack) is in charge of directing this second season at the studios in collaboration with studios , replacing already studies . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Black Clover, Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?, Ishuzoku Reviewers) returns from the first season to take over the writing and supervision of the scripts.

(Black Clover, Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?, Ishuzoku Reviewers) returns from the first season to take over the writing and supervision of the scripts. Shizue Kaneko (Adachi to Shimamura, Kanojo ga Flag wo Oraretara, Hana wa Saku) returns from Season 1 to take over character design.

Synopsis

Takuma Sakamoto is a hikkikomori gamer who is mysteriously transported to the virtual world of the game “Cross Reverie”, with the appearance of his character, the demon lord Diablo. The two girls who summoned him, Rem and Shera, try to use a spell to make him their servant, but Diablo’s reflection magic reverses the spell and it is they who become his slaves. With a serious case of social anxiety, Diablo decides to act like his character and interact with others, without letting his ridiculously high stats and vast knowledge about the world reveal.

