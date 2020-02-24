Isco: "I really want to show the football I have inside"

Isco Alarcón He pointed out as a key "to leave very concentrated" before the Manchester City in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, for a match in which he stressed how important it will be "the trick of the Bernabéu".

"Manchester City is a great rival, who plays very well. The key is to leave very concentrated, try to make the least possible mistakes because a Champions League qualifier makes small details make a difference, "Isco explained in a video released by Mahou Five Stars.

The Andalusian midfielder stressed that Real Madrid has quality as if to beat any rival and the European night atmosphere that is created in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in the special matches was strongly seized. "The quality we have, we play with the trick of the Bernabéu that is very important and the team is with trust, wanting to do things right. It will be a very nice tie, "he said.

More prominence

Isco headline is outlined for a great match. Thanks for the trust of Zinedine Zidane, thanks to which he has recovered his true image after a bad season. "The secret is work and more work. I really want to prove The football that I have inside. Zizou's confidence has helped me a lot and I am looking forward to helping the team in the important matches that are coming now, "he said.

For its part, the Brazilian Vincius Junior Go to Real Madrid ready to defeat Manchester City and advance in your favorite competition. "Motivate all players and play in Madrid more. We want to always win the Champions League. We are ready for everything, "he said.