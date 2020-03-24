Sports

Isco and Sara Sálamo launch a fundraising platform to fight the coronavirus

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Initiatives to support public health to fight coronavirus continue to occur. The couple that make up Isco Alarcón, a Real Madrid player, and Sara Sálamo, a Spanish actress, have launched the campaign "Decorate yourself" with which they intend to raise close to 500,000 euros for sanitary material and facilities support.

"We have decided to get down to work and create a campaign to buy medical supplies and donate it to different hospitals, cwith whom we have contacted to know the real and specific needs they require, "states the manifesto of the platform.

"We have already budgeted the material, after various conversations with various factories, so only nit remains for you to raise enough to carry out the initiative "he adds.

Among the multiple donors are the Real Madrid footballers Carlos Casemiro, James Rodríguez and Thibaut Courtois.


