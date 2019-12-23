Isaiah Thomas, suspended two games for facing two Sixers fans

Share it:

The reserve base of Washington Wizards, Isaiah ThomasHe was suspended with two official matches by the NBA after he left the field to go to the stands and dialectically face two supporters of the Philadelphia Sixers.

Thomas didn't feel good about the uneducated expressions that the followers of the Sixers dedicated to hit with a second shot of staff during the game that on Saturday the Wizards played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The head of the NBA discipline committee, the executive vice president of basketball operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, was responsible for making known the suspension it will cost Thomas to also run out of salary.

The NBA rules state that Any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a match you will be automatically ejected and will be subject to a fine and / or suspension.

This established rule has the intention to avoid altercations or other hostile interactions between players and fans, for the benefit of both, and therefore applies even in circumstances like these when the dialectical exchange between Thomas and the two followers of the Sixers was always under control.

The NBA rules also require fans to comply with the code of conduct that also affects them.

In this way, the two fans involved in the incident with Thomas will not be able to attend any kind of sporting event for a year that are celebrated at the Wells Fargo Center and the season tickets that both fans had have been revoked.

Although the fan who gave Thomas uneducated expressions when the player confronted him dialectically, he immediately apologized and said it was nothing against him, but were frustrated with their success of the second shot of staff had run out of the possibility of winning a free ice cream, which was the promotion that had the Sixers.

The incident happened with 2:53 minutes to the end of the game that the Wizards lost 125-108 to the Sixers.

Thomas will begin serving his suspension when the Wizards visit the New York Knicks today.