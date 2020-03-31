Isabel Torres suffers from lung cancer

Share it:

If there is a series that is being talked about right now it is 'Poison'. The new bet of Los Javis and Atresmedia has revolutionized the networks in the last two days, exciting all those who have surrendered before her to learn about the story of Cristina Ortiz, better known as "La Veneno". There are three actresses who will get into the skin of the ill-fated artist in this series, which aims to tell her story from its early stages to its last days. Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet They have been chosen to play this media animal, and Torres was the one who yesterday told all her followers about her current situation, and that is that the actress suffers from lung cancer.

"I am going to disconnect for a few days because if not, Venom will be able to with me, and I have to take care of Isabel. Yesterday I wanted to answer everyone but I could not, it is too much, my body now is not enough to face such a wonderful success that I have I have waited all my life and thank God I already have it here. Now the only thing I have to worry about is being able to get ahead in order to enjoy it. I cannot breathe well, and everything that is emotions make me feel very bad and I They give some very great pain peaks. I hope you understand, but I am going to disconnect until the day of the intervention that will be on Thursday, so pray for me. "

From here we want to send all our support to the actress, whom we are looking forward to seeing in the second episode of the series.