Isabel Coixet starts filming ‘Nieva in Benidorm’ with Carmen Machi, Ana Torrent and Pedro Casablanc

“Every Sunday is strange, but this one for me, it is more. Tomorrow I start the shooting of a movie and today I have been starting at six in the morning with I don't know if they are butterflies or crickets or some unmentionable bug in the stomach. The anticipation, the damn anticipation. The terror of not living up to it. Not to stimulate the team enough, the actors, the script. Not seeing the evidence in front of me. Tomorrow I start shooting ‘It snows in Benidorm’ and although this sea and this prodigious light constantly remind me that a movie is not the end of the world, my stomach does. Anyway, here we go … ”

So he announced Isabel Coixet in his instagram account the beginning of filming of ‘Nieva in Benidorm’, his return to the cinema after a few months focused on the series ‘Foodie Love’, now available on HBO Spain. Produced by the brothers Almodóvar and Esther García through El Deseo (It is his third collaboration after 'My life without me' and 'The secret life of words'), the film will be a thriller that, through the history of a couple, will deepen the coexistence between the Spanish and English communities in One of the cities where the phenomenon is most evident. The cast is headed by Carmen Machi, Ana Torrent, Pedro Casablanc, Timothy Spall and Sarita Choudhury.

According to official synopsis of the film, which Bteam Pictures will distribute in Spain, Peter Riordan is a lonely, manic and methodical man, obsessed with meteorological phenomena. When he is given early retirement at the Manchester bank where he has worked all his life he decides to visit his brother, Daniel, who lives in Benidorm. Upon arrival in the city he discovers that his brother has disappeared and that he was the owner of a burlesque club where Alex works, a mysterious woman who exerts a powerful fascination on him. Peter and Alex try to find out what happened to Daniel, helped by a policeman obsessed with Sylvia Plath's presence in the fifties in Benidorm. The city of Benidorm, with its incredible geography of coves, skyscrapers and its peculiar mixture of British vacationers and Spanish retirees in pursuit of a well-deserved carpe diem is another character of this romantic thriller in which a man discovers that life, the True life, you can start at any time, even when we thought it was no longer possible. But if it snows in Benidorm, anything is possible.

Isabel Coixet with Timothy Spall and Sarita Choudhury in Benidorm. Zoe Coixet Sala

Coixet itself defines the film, which will be shot in English and Spanish over six weeks in the city of Alicante, as "An unclassifiable thriller about late loves, weather events and Sylvia Plath in Benidorm."

The film has the participation of RTVE, Movistar +, ViacomCBS and the collaboration of the Benidorm Film Office.

But this is not the only project of the director, who has also announced that she will direct ‘Light On Broken Glass’, a musical drama written by Sam Kressner and starring Patricia Clarkson and Chris Cooper.