Isabel Coixet and Rosa María Sardá, image and voice of Barcelona emptied by the coronavirus

"And the distance, suspended without almost invisible threads, seems to me like a pentagram of pulsating notes whose melody only they know". This beautiful and appropriate verse is part of the poem ‘The swallows of the village’, what Rosa María Sardá, Last Special Award Honoring our Silver Frames, he wrote 20 years ago. During her confinement and to celebrate last Saturday the 21st the World Poetry Day, the actress recited it again in an audio note that she sent to her faithful friend Isabel Coixet, who listened to it just after returning from the purchase and recording some images of the empty streets of Barcelona's Eixample. The director immediately associated the words she had just received from her friend with the video she had recorded during her brief outing, and the result has been this beautiful piece that El Periódico has just published exclusively.

When the newspaper contacted them to ask for the piece, which Coixet published on their instagram account, neither of them doubted. "I sent the text to Isabel, and the one she has bundled. It is the bomb. Use it as you like. Kisses", the Sardá answered.

Isabel was able to finish filming 'Nieva en Benidorm' before the health crisis broke out – here, our visit to the city of Alicante – and is taking advantage of the confinement to participate in some of the virtual initiatives that have emerged, such as the meetings she organizes the Film Academy with directors and interpreters through instagram.