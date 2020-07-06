Is Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 in the final stages of development? The dry denial arrives

Share it:

The rumors about the alleged completion of The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 have been dryly denied by the authors of "Un café con Nintendo", the podcast that hosted the two Spanish voice actors Marcel Navarro and Nerea Alfonso, respectively voices of Revali and Zelda.

The news on the conclusion of the dubbing of Breath of the Wild 2 it would in fact be the result of an incorrect interpretation by some media. Here is the official release of the podcast authors:

"Hello everyone, this message is addressed to all the national and international media that recently reported our interview with the Spanish voice actors from Zelda and Revali. We are surprised how many sites covered the interview, reaching incorrect and out of context conclusions, without consideration for the people involved.

We understand how video game news works and are aware of the lack of information in recent months, but we don't share this – it's all right – approach.

Both Marcel and Nerea deserve respect, both human and professional".

In short, the mystery on the development of The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 remains unchanged after the announcement at E3 2019. You just have to wait for Nintendo's moves to find out more