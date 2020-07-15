Is Yakuza Kiwami 2 about to debut on the Xbox Game Pass?

Share it:

Yakuza Kiwami 2 SEGA is about to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass? Waiting for an announcement we can only rely on a Tweet of the official Microsoft service profile, a short message with the name of the game, without other references of any kind.

Despite the few words, however, everything seems to be very clear and almost certainly Yakuza Kiwami 2 is preparing to make its debut on the platform. The game is the remake of the second episode of the series originally released in 2006 in Japan on PS2, here is the synopsis: "Kazuma Kiryu thought that the times of the Clan Tojo were a memory and from the ashes of the conflict he built a peaceful life for himself and for the girl he takes care of, Haruka Sawamura. It took only one shot to fire the peace. Yukio Terada, fifth president of the Clan Tojo, was assassinated. The impending war drags the legendary Dragon of Dojima into the world he wanted to leave behind. Kiryu will have to travel to Sotenbori, Osaka, to negotiate peace between rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, has no intention of putting the war aside."

For more information, please refer to the review of Yakuza Kiwami 2 and look forward to any confirmations or denials regarding the arrival of the remake on the Xbox Game Pass, perhaps already during the month of July.