Is Xbox Series S More Powerful Than One X? It’s complicated!

Confirmation of Xbox Series S inability to run games in Xbox One X Enhanced mode has, understandably, generated some confusion in the gamer community.

The architecture that mounts under the hood makes it a full-fledged next-generation console, yet Xbox Series S will not be able to play enhanced versions of Xbox One X games since, among other things, it mounts a smaller amount of RAM memory than that offered by the current generation premium console. Xbox Series S, however, will run games designed for Xbox One S with an improved texture filter, higher and more stable framerate, faster load times and HDR.

A question therefore arises spontaneously: which of the two is more powerful, Xbox Series S or Xbox One X? The answer is complicated, and at best it can be summed up as a “Yes and no”. A hand can be given to us by Tom Warren of The Verge, who has provided a preview of a comparison that is preparing these days.

Warren explains that Xbox One X aims for 4K (2160p), but it does without an SSD and with a CPU of “laptop level”, not particularly performing. Its graphics card delivers 6 TFLOPs of power, “but they are very different” from the Xbox Series S 4 RDNA2 TFLOPs. The latter is aiming for 1440p resolution, with a desktop-grade SSD and CPU. The message that must pass is: do not compare the 6 TFLOPs of the old architecture with the 4 TFLOPs of the new one. What matters is “How Xbox Series S aims to deliver 1440p at 120fps”.

Warren continues: “What Microsoft has done with the Xbox One X is cramming a very powerful GPU into a system that wasn’t designed for it. It’s like packing a GTX 1070 into a laptop, anything serves as a bottleneck. It aimed for 4K, but those Jaguar GPU cores overloaded Developers failed to increase the framerate in many games due to CPU bottleneck (this is the case with Destiny 2). Microsoft has finally figured out that resolution isn’t everything, framerate is. So he came up with two options: Xbox Series S for 1440p @ 120fps and Xbox Series X for 4K @ 120fps “.

The question, therefore, may be simpler than it appears. Xbox Series S is meant to deliver a next generation 1440p experience with a low cost high framerate. Jez Corden of WindowsCentral, for his part, describes the console as a “Overall more balanced system, designed for a specific market segment that does not have a 4K television or that favors framerate over resolution, and therefore does not want to pay extra money for it”.

In general, a good line to follow could be this, according to Corden:

If you own an Xbox One S and a 1080p TV, you might be happy to upgrade to Xbox Series S;

If you have an Xbox One X and a 4K TV, the Xbox Series X may be more suitable;

Finally, we report that Microsoft has confirmed that all games that will be optimized for Xbox Series X, will also be optimized for Xbox Series S. So, it’s possible that these specific titles will run even better than they currently do on Xbox One X version enhanced, as they will be adapted to benefit from a more balanced and above all more recent architecture. In short, it is all to see.