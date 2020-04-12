Is 'Westworld' a simulation like 'Matrix'?

'Westworld' it's like a matrioshka It is opening little by little, season by season, to show us who is pulling the strings of the world in that not so distant future that it poses for us. The HBO series started on the smallest of dolls, a theme park inhabited by cyborgs that simulated the Wild West more cinematographic and where wealthy tourists were going to fulfill their darkest desires. A fantasy come true at exorbitant prices and based on cruel abuse of machines. But soon those slaves gained consciousness and rebelled against their owners, showing us the following layers of this world: not only are there more parks, but beyond all of them is the real world, where humans live, where the third season is located. But, Is that the last of the russian dolls?
The series created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan it forces us to question what we constantly see, and in new episodes this need is intensified more than ever. We are no longer locked in the center, in the cavern of Westworld, but reality has expanded until we reach a place that is very similar to ours. But that does not mean that it is real. Could it be what we see, from Caleb's work routines (Aaron Paul) to the life of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), a simulation of real life? Are you making us believe that this is the last layer of reality? Could this be a Matrix? And on the other hand, Could this be a sort of 'Matrix' prequel?
The truth is that the comparisons between the film of the Wachowski sisters 1999 and the HBO series have already been compared in the past. Both drink from the same reference: Plato's Cavern Allegory. In it, the philosopher raised the question of the perception of reality through a group of prisoners chained from childhood behind a wall inside a cave, and who believe that the shadows they see reflected on the wall (that manipulate a group of people on the other side of the structure) is the only thing that exists, which is the world. One day, one of the prisoners manages to break free and surface to check, after getting used to the intense rays of a sun that I had never seen before, that the world was much more than those shadows showed. It is a classic myth that could be applied so much to Neo's story (Keanu Reeves) coming out of his simulation as characters like Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) or Maeve (Thandie Newton) breaking the narratives that some writers had written for them in the park.
But in recent chapters of the series we have been asked another question: What if what is outside that first simulation is another simulation?
In the third episode of the new season, Caleb finally breaks free from his narrative and talks to Pains. She tells him that, before the privacy laws, the Incite company collected a large amount of data from each person (their worst memories, links, family, job interviews, aspirations, etc.) and built "a reflection of this world" to control not who you are, but "who you will become". Also, "the system runs a predictive algorithm" that can tell when you will die. Or, in Caleb's case, when he will commit suicide. "You will only be a worker or a criminal, because that is all they let you be", He tells. Now, the character has to decide if he wants to go back to his programmed life or leave it and join the revolution. That is Dolores is a kind of Morpheus offering him the red pill and the blue pill. As we see, like Neo, he will choose the red one. What remains for us to know is whether this "reflection" referred to by Dolores is literal, if both are right now in a simulation controlled by the Rehoboam and the real world (the next matrioshka doll) is the next level to which they must agree. The structure of 'Matrix' twice. This does not mean that they will be cut by the same pattern, but they certainly share some reasonable similarities.
Warner Bros.
In effect, the two stories are about becoming aware of reality, but they do it from very different places. There is a clear difference: In 'Matrix' it is humans who break free, while in 'Westworld' it is cyborgs. This detail allows further speculation: Would the second work as a prequel to the first?
In the film 'Animatrix'(2003), a collection of animated short films exploring the world of' Matrix ', we travel back in time to see where the war started. This is the time of Second Renaissance, when humans began to realize that machines developed intelligence and even soul. These beings, created in their image and likeness, began to show signs of independence, which their creators tried to crush as soon as possible to prevent them from wanting to claim rights as thinking beings in a society that is based on their exploitation. Playing the parallels between the two stories, At this point of confrontation could be the history of 'Westworld', a moment of revolution of oppressed beings even with the help of some allied humans (Caleb). If your next step is to realize that the human form is quite inefficient, we will start to worry.
HBO
As we see, comparisons lend themselves to various levels, although it is still just a set of echoes and references. Still, perhaps the Platonic teachings of 'The Matrix' can guide us through the secrets, mysteries, and meanings of 'Westworld', which remains one of the most complex series of the moment. His story continues to unfold every week in this exciting third season, which has completely changed the rules of the game.
