Is 'Westworld' a simulation like 'Matrix'?

The truth is that the comparisons between the film of the Wachowski sisters 1999 and the HBO series have already been compared in the past. Both drink from the same reference: Plato's Cavern Allegory. In it, the philosopher raised the question of the perception of reality through a group of prisoners chained from childhood behind a wall inside a cave, and who believe that the shadows they see reflected on the wall (that manipulate a group of people on the other side of the structure) is the only thing that exists, which is the world. One day, one of the prisoners manages to break free and surface to check, after getting used to the intense rays of a sun that I had never seen before, that the world was much more than those shadows showed. It is a classic myth that could be applied so much to Neo's story (Keanu Reeves) coming out of his simulation as characters like Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) or Maeve (Thandie Newton) breaking the narratives that some writers had written for them in the park.

But in recent chapters of the series we have been asked another question: What if what is outside that first simulation is another simulation?

In the third episode of the new season, Caleb finally breaks free from his narrative and talks to Pains. She tells him that, before the privacy laws, the Incite company collected a large amount of data from each person (their worst memories, links, family, job interviews, aspirations, etc.) and built "a reflection of this world" to control not who you are, but "who you will become". Also, "the system runs a predictive algorithm" that can tell when you will die. Or, in Caleb's case, when he will commit suicide. "You will only be a worker or a criminal, because that is all they let you be", He tells. Now, the character has to decide if he wants to go back to his programmed life or leave it and join the revolution. That is Dolores is a kind of Morpheus offering him the red pill and the blue pill. As we see, like Neo, he will choose the red one. What remains for us to know is whether this "reflection" referred to by Dolores is literal, if both are right now in a simulation controlled by the Rehoboam and the real world (the next matrioshka doll) is the next level to which they must agree. The structure of 'Matrix' twice. This does not mean that they will be cut by the same pattern, but they certainly share some reasonable similarities.

In effect, the two stories are about becoming aware of reality, but they do it from very different places. There is a clear difference: In 'Matrix' it is humans who break free, while in 'Westworld' it is cyborgs. This detail allows further speculation: Would the second work as a prequel to the first?

In the film 'Animatrix'(2003), a collection of animated short films exploring the world of' Matrix ', we travel back in time to see where the war started. This is the time of Second Renaissance, when humans began to realize that machines developed intelligence and even soul. These beings, created in their image and likeness, began to show signs of independence, which their creators tried to crush as soon as possible to prevent them from wanting to claim rights as thinking beings in a society that is based on their exploitation. Playing the parallels between the two stories, At this point of confrontation could be the history of 'Westworld', a moment of revolution of oppressed beings even with the help of some allied humans (Caleb). If your next step is to realize that the human form is quite inefficient, we will start to worry.

As we see, comparisons lend themselves to various levels, although it is still just a set of echoes and references. Still, perhaps the Platonic teachings of 'The Matrix' can guide us through the secrets, mysteries, and meanings of 'Westworld', which remains one of the most complex series of the moment. His story continues to unfold every week in this exciting third season, which has completely changed the rules of the game.