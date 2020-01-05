Is 'Watchmen' the best series of 2019?

Share it:

In this year that we have just left, the series have not only reached their peak in terms of quantity (they have been released more than 500 series on different platforms and television channels), but also in regards to their diversity of stories, formats, narratives and genres. It seems that the risk is now in streaming rather than on the big screen, and a myriad of original projects from Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video or Movistar + They confirm it. However, among the mystical story of 'Undone', the revolutionary teenage portrait of 'Euphoria', the ineffable comedy of 'Fleabag', the sharp dialogues of 'Succession', the shocking future that draws 'Years and years' or the troublemaker Realism of 'Chernobyl', 'Believe me' and 'This is how they see us', there is a series that has managed to surprise week by week turning the immaterial legacy of an iconic graphic novel in an endless reflection on the contemporary world He flees from nostalgia and fan complacency to explore new ways of understanding the chiaroscuro of power.

And for that, and many other things, 'Watchmen'is possibly the best series of 2019.

(The plot of both the novel and the series is discussed below, so watch out for the spoilers)

To understand why the series created by Damon Lindelof ('The Leftovers') should make a dent in our imaginary seriéfilo, it is convenient to review what unites the project with the work created by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons Y John Higgins, of which it is NOT an adaptation. 'Watchmen' is a graphic novel published in the 80s (and adapted to the cinema quite faithfully in 2009 by the hand of Zack Snyder) that plunges us into a world dominated by superheroes of dubious morality (as in the recent 'The Boys') that could be in danger after one of its members, The Comedian, has been killed. The mysteries surrounding this death will reveal a more complex plot, in which Adrian Veidt (also known as Ozymandias) aims to end the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union by simulating an alien attack on New York (with a giant squid!) that will end the lives of thousands of people. And it will, he says, to unite both nations against a common enemy. The secret of the incident will be buried with death? from Rorschach (the only one who wanted to reveal the truth, and who has spent the whole story investigating the case on the margins of legality), the march to the space of the Dr manhattan (an all-powerful bluish being, the only one who really has super powers in the group, who helped President Nixon win the Vietnam War) and the silence of all the other members of the group, who will continue with their human lives. Until now.

'Watchmen', the series, it's a story about the consequences of all these events, from the trauma of an entire community after the brutal destruction of Vietnam (whose consequences will mark the life of the protagonist, interpreted by Regina King) until the resurrection of a modern version of the Ku Klux Klan (The Seventh of Kaballería) inspired by Rorschach himself, a character always accompanied by controversy. The, a black and white man in a world that must be understood with graysHe was the object of admiration in the movie 'Watchmen', but his absolutism is now gasoline for the US ultra-right and supremacist movements. Thus, Lindelof places us several decades after the events of the graphic novel to change the topics of conversation: what worries is no longer Vietnam or Watergate, elements of a portrait of post-Hiroshima America, but toxic relationships between power, race and violence, with one eye on the bloody police brutality and another on the construction of collective fears as a weapon of manipulation. Also in how masks hide humanity and create enemies. Those who wear them are not superheroes, but unguarded vigilantes who call themselves saviors.

The issue of masks (key in the plot, which debates whether or not policemen should wear them to hide their identity given the threats and attacks they have suffered) also make us reflect on something very contemporary: anonymity on the internet and social networks. It is hard not to see in this veiled criticism a certain allusion to the culture of the avatar, behind which the 'trolls' that propagate their xenophobic, sexist or simply belligerent slogans are hidden throughout the network. It is also, on the other hand, a very visual and effective representation of otherness, of what we cannot empathize with because we cannot see it. So, Identity (of any kind) becomes one of the pillars of this new 'Watchmen', where all the characters battle between their past and their present, between their person behind the mask and the one who lives in front of the world, who they are and who they appear to be.

However, the identity is not only individual, but it is the collective that vertebra the show: how we have built ourselves as a society, as a nation and community. Focused on the United States, of course. We see it from its first scene, a crude portrait of the racist massacre known as "Black Wall Street" in the Tulsa of 1921. One of the most prosperous areas of African American predominance in the country ended up destroyed to its foundations in the hands of white supremacists, and Lindelof invokes the shadows of 'The Birth of a Nation' of D.W. Griffith to show us It is also the first of many references to the Superman myth, with a Krypton in destruction and a child saved by his parents, who will end up becoming a superhero: Hooded Justice.

The figure of this character in the novel connects with the protagonist of the series, Angela Abar (King), not only because she is her grandfather, but also because she represents the legacy of violence that becomes need for reparation and justice. That inheritance is transferred in an agonizing way (by taking the Nostalgia that contains the memories of his ancestor, Angela lives in her flesh the moment she almost died hanged and adopts the rope as the most distinctive element of his iconic suit) because the blood on which our reality has been built still smells. Because, although many want to bury the past so as not to have to face reality, there will never be a real damage repair until we know it in all its rawness and learn to live with it. And it is precisely that (discover how to live with inherited traumas and own mistakes) the via crucis of many of the characters in the series, from Laurie Blake (who already adopts his conflicting father's last name without complexes) until Looking glass (who still has nightmares with that giant squid that razed New York in 1985).

Identity can also be defined through faith. The protagonist finds a superhero alter ego in a nun, who calls herself Sister Night (inspired by the 'blaxploitation' tape he was holding when his parents died in an attack resulting from reprisals for the Vietnam massacre) and, logically, he will end up married to God. One of the biggest surprises of the series comes when we discover that His couple Cal (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is actually Jon Osterman (AKA Dr. Manhattan), which was believed hidden on Mars (living the 'Life on Mars') after the events reported in the 80s in the graphic novel (and in the Snyder film). The origin of everything that will take place since entering a Vietnamese bar ('Into Abar') in 2009 and inviting Angela to leave (as we see in the eighth episode) is difficult to explain: given that the character has no linear limits in spacetime (He lives in the past, present and future at the same time) and therefore knows what is going to happen, the chicken and the egg paradox assails the show when Lindelof puts all the cards on the table. Who owns their destinations? Is everything we see a divine plan or did any of the participants really have any chance of altering the facts with their actions? "We're all puppets, Laurie; I'm just a puppet that can see the threads", said Osterman in the original novel. A few words that now resonate in this late sequel.

But beyond the inevitability of what happens (an analysis he would give for articles much longer and more complex than this), it is clear to us what Dr. Manhattan has learned since we met him decades ago until now: human emotions. This superman lost in such a way the connection with the reality that his powers became toxic and purposeless weapons. When love arrives in the last hours of her life (when, in 2019, Angela tries to save him even when she knows he is going to die), all her previous existence is nourished by this feeling that reconnects him with a certain moral scale, a certain responsibility which probably led him to put the first stone in the story of the series and in the path that will take the protagonist to her final destination.