Is Vanya from 'The Umbrella Academy' a sociopath?

At 'The Umbrella Academy' we met the dysfunctional family Hargreeves. These adoptive brothers with superpowers and each with a worse and more traumatic history than the previous one were born in the eponymous comic that later in Netflix it was adapted as a series and it turned out to be a success. While we are waiting for the arrival of the second season, it is a good time to see it again and detect details that may have gone unnoticed. At least that's what a Reddit user has done, who has put on the board an interesting theory about Vanya, this is, number seven.

The little sister who had supposedly been marginalized all her childhood because she had no power, emerged as the undisputed protagonist at the end of the first season, being the most powerful and worst of all. The character played by Ellen Pagespoiler attention ended in an attack of fury destroying the world, with his family included (although this could be avoided thanks to number five, which takes them to another reality). And here is the interesting thing about the theory, in reality this attempt to take on your brothers was not a transitory madness but the manifestation of a psychiatric disorder.

As the user of Reddit u / Darth_Hufflepuff this Vanya madness was nothing transient, "I think she was like that dark From the moment she was born, she simply escalated after being treated so poorly by her own family. Even if I had grown up being part of the team, I would have had that side psychopath"he points out. Come on, his madness and hatred was not an isolated event, but responds to the canons of a sociopath (although with superpowers), that is, the personality disorder that is characterized, broadly speaking, by an inability to adapt to social norms, act by impulse, even committing serious crimes and an absence of empathy Y remorse. After all, he knew he was going to take over the world with siblings included without a problem. And already through several flashbacks It was revealed how sweet Vanya in her childhood had also committed similar behaviors. I had killed babysitters for less, like forcing him to eat breakfast. Something that her brothers had not managed to do with superpowers like her and surely they went through some similar tantrum. Was that behavior really the result of a traumatic childhood or is there a underlying psychiatric disorder?