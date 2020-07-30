Is Tiger King hoarding nominations, is it really the best Netflix documentary?

Share it:

Before the race starts we could see that Netflix has already won the 2020 Emmy Awards for the high number of nominations that its productions have received: among these also stands Tiger King.

The documentary that deals with Joe Exotic's criminal deeds has certainly been a great success and one of the most popular documentaries on Netflix, but apparently he is aiming even higher, throwing himself into the race for the most coveted statuette in the television world. He has received six nominations within the categories called "Documentary or Nonfiction Series": Best documentary, Best direction, Editing, Musical Composition, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing.

Not bad for such a series, and there are already those who wonder if it is one of the best documentary productions among those offered by the platform, with all due respect to the naturalistic, historical or general culture series. What do you think? Could the series win some precious statuettes? Or is there any other rival who deserves more?

Tiger King is focused on controversial figure of Joe Exotic, the owner of a zoo in Okahoma, and his rivalry with Carole Baskin, owner of many felines. To find out more about the awards, here are all the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations.