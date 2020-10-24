is there any hope of saving the TV series with Cobie Smulders?

After only one season of airing, Stumptown was canceled from ABC. The fate of the series which had as protagonist was therefore unfortunate Cobie Smulders, our beloved Robin Scherbatsky from How I Met Your Mother. However, in a time of petitions and second thoughts, could the future of the show be different? Let’s find out together.

Let’s first try to clarify the history of the show. The first season of the series written by Jason Richman was released starting from 25 September 2019, until 25 March 2020 in the United States (in Italy, from 20 November 2019 to 11 August 2020 on FOX, undergoing some delays and breaks due to global COVID-19 pandemic which slowed down the Italian dubbing of the series).

Because Stumptown it was cancelled? It is interesting to note that ABC has retraced its steps, as it had previously renewed the series for a second season and, indeed, had put it within its fall 2020 schedule. Often some shows are canceled due to lack of public interest or reviews negative, but this is not the case, having had during its broadcasting encouraging ratings and positive scores on the various review. The motivation, therefore, would be to be found in the fact that the production was not able to start within the established times, due to the pandemic: with the set of the series that is located in The Angels, the production team was unable to guarantee the times set by the broadcaster for the restart.

And now? Not all hope seems to be lost. In fact, in recent times we have been used to sensational second thoughts, or last-minute purchases by competing broadcasters, and in this case the ideal candidate to be able to save Stumptown seems to be none other than Netflix. The good viewing figures could encourage the streaming platform to try to buy, and it wouldn’t be the first time an ABC show has been bought by Netflix, as happened with Designated Survivor. The only doubt that we feel we can expose is that the same streaming platform, in recent times, has had to cancel some even successful productions, as evidenced by the shocking cancellation of GLOW, fresh from nomination ai Primetime Emmy, which will never see its fourth season. We will see, the hope of the fans is to return to see Cobie Smulders in action as Dexedrine “Dex” Parios.

If you enjoyed the first season of the show, you can find our review of Stumptown here.

And you? Hope that Stumptown is acquired by Netflix or from another broadcaster? Let us know in the comments space!