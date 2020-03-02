Is there a candidate for a new Joker?

Share it:

The Joker of Joaquin Phoenix It exceeded all expectations and offered the public a very compelling look at the iconic DC character. However, at the moment it seems that another actor could bring the Clown Crime Prince back to life and that he is someone who has already had some cinematic experience in this of villains within some universe …

After photos of the shooting set have been released and Batsuit images of the long-awaited movie 'The Batman' have been made, fans around the world have speculated on when the Dark Knight's archenemy would arrive. In fact one of the most important unknowns in everyone's mind is who will play the new Joker who will face Bruce Wayne of Robert Pattinson. Many people have already announced that they believe that Willem Dafoe It would be a solid choice for the character, and although they are certainly right in this matter, the study could be going in a different direction.

According to the We Got This covered website, the actor Ben Barnes He has been in talks to play Prince Clown of Crime. It is said that the actor of 'The Punisher', in charge of giving life to the villain Jigsaw in the series, is a name that interests the studio, but at this time, it cannot be confirmed if it is for the Batman trilogy or if it is for the Joker inside the 'Jokerverse' with which Todd Phillips Will continue to work.

However, whatever it is, Barnes would face an important challenge. Do not forget that two of the last actors to give life to the arch-enemy of Batman have won the Oscar for his work.

At least Barnes skills to play a bad comic and has shown in the Netflix series. Will you reach an agreement with Warner Bros.? For now, wait.