Is there a 'Butthole Cut'? Everything we know about the delirious montage of 'Cats' packed with feline years

Maybe the crazy show that Tom Hooper's creepy 'Cats' gave us, which comrade Jorge perfectly defined as "a lysergic musical nightmare", has been one of the most outstanding cinematographic phenomena at the end of the last decade. But when that obsession with the grotesque and the strange was deflated, in the network of networks the miracle was born that gave a second life to the infamous adaptation of the Broadway musical. An anus-shaped miracle.

A few weeks ago, Twitter witnessed the birth of a rumor that pointed to the existence of a discarded montage of 'Cats' in which the anthropomorphic felines protagonists had in sight the last part of their digestive apparatuses. A version of the tape that the Twitter user soon baptized as the 'Butthole Cut' while crying out for Universal to make it public.

But what is true in all this? Is the 'Butthole Cut' a reality? We are going to review everything we know about a montage that rivals the very 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' for taking the title of the biggest obsession in the Internet fandom.

The origin of the … myth?

While Twitter was still burning with countless comments about 'Cats', including those of a Seth Rogen highly placed who couldn't believe what he was seeing, last March 18 a message regarding the feature film stood out above the rest. Its author is Jack Waz, and its content is as follows:

"A friend-of-a-friend VFX producer was hired in November to finish some of @catsmovie's 400 effects shots. His job was to remove years of CGI that had been added a few months earlier. This means that somewhere, there is a 'Butthole Cut' of 'Cats' ".

The tweet ran like wildfire, fueled in part by likes from Rogen himself or from Rian Johnson himself, director of 'Backstabbing' or 'The Last Jedi.' The social network was on fire. The people were crying out for the alleged 'Butthole Cut', now turned into one of the most popular memes so far this year, see the light. What was already Dantesque had become even more disturbing. And then it came the great leak.

"There's a fucking asshole there!"

On April 7, after countless guesses and unsuccessful investigations, the newspaper The Daily Beast managed to exclusively contact an anonymous source who, he claims, worked on the visual effects of 'Cats'. A VFX Deep Throat that ensures that the feline years came by surprise halfway through the development of the film. Attentive to their statements, because they are not wasted.

"When we were watching the playbacks, we were like, 'What the hell? Have you seen that !?' We paused it. We went to call our supervisor roll "There is a fucking asshole! There are years!" It was not prominent, but you could see it, and you could only think "What the hell is that? There is a fucking anus." It wasn't on your face, but at the same time, if you looked for it, you were going to see it. "

According to the informant, the appearance of years was not foreseen, since they did not even appear in the concept-art. They arose spontaneously. "No one had said, 'We want years.' It was one of those things that just happened and went unnoticed." Unfortunately, when the study became aware of the presence of – ahem – unwanted anatomy, it was forced to take action and remove it from the equation.

The alleged problem with the years is just one more indication of the chaos who reigned during a post-production phase of 'Cats' which the source describes as a hell 'close to slavery', with 90-hour weeks of work that went on for months and with workers who were forced to stay in the office for two or three days sleeping under their tables.

In addition to this, the anonymous informant remarks that one of the main problems was the person in charge of the project, Tom Hooper. According to the visual effects artist, the director, whom he describes with adjectives as "disrespectful" or "condescending" completely unaware of the basic operation of animation "This doesn't surprise me in the least, since I have heard on several occasions first hand that it is somewhat more common than it should be in the industry," and it attacked the VFX department hard. "He talks to you like you're trash".

To give an example of what it meant to work with Hooper, the interview tells that, when the responsible teams taught the playblasts —Animation samples without color or texture—, the director did not understand what the hell was going on and demanded to see the rendered material in full, with the consequent loss of time and effort. But probably the zenith of madness was reached when Hooper asked to see videos of real cats performing the same actions as the characters humanoids from the movie. "As you know, cats don't dance", the informant points out.

In closing, this VFX artist described, in general terms, what it was like to work on a 'Cats' that, remember, premiered unfinished and had to be upgraded once released in theaters to a version with the completed visual effects.

"For us it was almost slavery, all that complicated work that we had to do without time. We were so overwhelmed with the project that we had no time at all. So when people say, 'oh, the effects were not good' or 'the animation is not good ', or something like that, it's not our fault. We don't have time. Six months to make a two-minute trailer and four months to make an hour and a half movie. My math is pretty good … You can imagine it doesn't make any sense. "

Accidental years

Despite the juicy information from The Daily Beast exclusive, especially regarding the conditions in which the 'Cats' VFX team worked, the interview it was not at all enlightening about the existence – or not – of the infamous 'Butthole Cut'.

Our best clue so far goes back to March 18, when the director and screenwriter Ben Mekler, dedicated to the investigation, received received an answer from an anonymous member of the 'Cats team', what denied the idea that there was an intentional 'Butthole Cut'. But be careful, because it seems that, in line with what has been exposed so far, involuntarily, the early stages of VFX resulted in pretty nasty shots …

"There were never any blueprints of cats that were years old. At least, not according to their [original] design, nothing that I've seen. Anyway, there were a dozen blueprints where the fur and fur were folded or combed in a way they REALLY looked like very hairy female genitalia and years inadvertently. The 2D team was tasked – as is often the case with CGI-laden shows – with the task of erasing them after they were discovered. Daily reviews had constant and awkward discussions with people arming themselves to point out things like this; 'Does that look like a pussy over there?'

Maybe, more than reality or lie, with the case of the 'Butthole Cut' we are talking about half truths. After the Vanity Fair outlet wrote to Universal trying to clear up the mystery, a studio representative responded evasively, noting that he couldn't comment on the rumor and finishing off with a phrase as enigmatic as the following: "Hopefully this will add something to the magic and myth nature of this cinematic treasure.".

After all this, it does not matter if there is a 'Butthole Cut', beyond a series of unfortunate mistakes in the early stages of the film's development. The simple idea that there is a cursed montage of the Tom Hooper movie crammed with years It is wonderful enough to compensate for the disappointment that confirming that it is an urban legend would generate. And is that sometimes life can be a real fantasy.