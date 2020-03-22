Is the Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf canonical? The answer of the author Beau DeMayo

Share it:

Vesemir will star in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the new animated feature film Netflix set in the world of Andrzej Sapkowski. But how does this work relate to the original novels and videogame series? The author Beau DeMayo recently answered the question during an interview.

"Well, let's start by saying that the show is .. Let's say it is unique in its own way"the writer told reporters of Comicbook, "The series is based on books and not on the game, and during the realization it was interesting to check the perspective, the "way" in which the story was told. But we have always looked at books, so despite its uniqueness there are many points in common between two. The anime, as far as I can tell you today, it is certainly canonical with regards to the events narrated in our television series".

Netflix does not allow authors to reveal too much information on new releases, but Beau DeMayo seems to have clarified his point very well: in case you were looking for a canonical film on the origins of Vesemir, this is not the product for you. Nightmare fo the Wolf will be a prequel to the television series, and will tell Vesemir's adventures before his meeting with Geralt.

What do you think? Are you waiting for this film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a little closer to the Geralt of video games instead, you should take a look at the new series of Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red.