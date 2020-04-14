Is the Pokémon animated series about to be suspended?

Share it:

Many of the animated series about to arrive during this spring have been postponed because of the Coronavirus, and the same fate could soon also affect the anime of the Pokémon, as suggested by the latest tweet from Ash Ketchum's voice actress.

Indeed, voice actress Rica Matsumoto said she had no voice recordings scheduled for the future, and will consequently take some free time. However, it remains to be seen whether this does not imply that there are already a series of recordings ready to be used in the episodes of the coming weeks:

"I have no job to do, so I decided to take a long vacation. I don't even know what time I should wake up or go to bed. I am surprised at how unable I am to manage my time. I was watching movies yesterday, before I realized it was 6 in the morning. It's like I have a jetlag … I have to get out of this tunnel. "

Despite this valuable testimony, At the moment the production of the animated series of Pokémon has not released any official release about the suspension of the series. The next few days will be decisive to understand The Pokémon Company's decision regarding the management of its flagship animated series.

