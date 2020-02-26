Entertainment

Is the Moro saga the best narrative arc since Dragon Ball Z?

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Since the end of Dragon Ball Super fans actually wondered if the sequel to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece had managed to revitalize the franchise and cure some of the flaws in Dragon Ball Z. The answer to this question seems to have finally arrived with the last narrative arc.

The saga of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol it is reserving pleasant surprises for both longtime fans and the new generation of fans. Moro's character has managed to bring everyone's attention back against a single threat, the result of unscrupulous and unrivaled evil. The sorcerer's cruel power even drove the two iconic heroes, Vegeta and Goku, to separate to undertake a different training to face the opponent.

Thanks to this choice, in fact, Toyotaro he took the opportunity to reveal some interesting curiosities about the Planet Yardrat, just mentioned during Dragon Ball Z, as well as to clarify the mystery behind the phenomenon ofUltra Instinct. Last but not least was the return of the Z Warriors to the battlefield, finally no longer behind the two Saiyan protagonists. In particular, this welcome return highlighted the need of the franchise to dedicate a saga to other characters, perhaps an arch dedicated to Gohan.

Either way, it is undeniable how Moro managed to bring in Dragon Ball Super that feeling of nostalgia for the greatest opera villains. And you, however, are appreciating this new saga? Let us know with a comment below.

