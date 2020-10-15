Is the Dragon’s Dogma anime better than the Castlevania one?

The animated series of Dragon’s Dogma e Castlevania they have more than one point in common: both are taken from a video game, both are available for streaming on Netflix and both are set in a dark world. But which of the two souls is better?

Recently, Netflix has focused heavily on the production of animated series. To stand out among all the new arrivals are Dragon’s Dogma and Castlevania, two souls taken from their respective video games. For those unfamiliar with it, Castlevania is a series of video games produced by Konami in which the Belmont family tries to stop Dracula. Dragon’s Dogma, on the other hand, has a single chapter published by Capcom. But while not as popular as Castlevania, the Dragon’s Dogma anime turned out to be far better, especially on one aspect: monsters.

Over the course of the Castlevania animated series, the protagonists had to face off Dracula and his army of demons. On balance, however, Trevor Belmont only fought with bats, deformed demons, or parasites; nothing too shocking. From this point of view, the anime is all too tied to the original video game.

In Dragon’s Dogma, on the other hand, exactly as in the video game from which it is based, the list of antagonists is much larger. During the seven episodes of the first season, which represent the deadly sins, we were able to admire mythological opponents such as dragons, cyclops or griffins, but also numerous groups of goblins and even a gigantic hydra. The Dragon’s Dogma animated series produced by Netflix was therefore able to benefit from a larger bestiary, thus making the action more intense and engaging. If you haven’t given this series a chance yet, the Dragon’s Dogma trailer will convince you to watch.