Is the divorce theory between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pure gossip?

If you search on Google for the terms Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the first word the search engine returns is divorce. Well, it is normal, you will say: that from the British Royal Family was a legal separation in all respects, complete with agreements signed by a (bitter) pact between the Sussex and the Queen Elizabeth. But this is not the only divorce to which gossip refers and of which everyone is looking for news: in reality there is one divorce theory so Meghan Markle is said to have had a plan already at the time of her engagement to Harry to join the royal family, be loved by everyone, become a worldwide influencer, escape from royal duties and then … give up Harry and start his new life as celeb (single), while he is forced to return with his tail between his legs to his grandmother in London. But what really?

The Meghan plan or divorce theory claims that Meghan had the idea of ​​divorcing Prince Harry from the beginning. Cosmopolitan / Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: divorce, Meghan pregnant and the other gossip about their (un) happy end

It seems the plot of a thriller with a diabolical plot and in the stories that come in particular from the British tabloids it is so: after what social trends have defined #Megxit (and we are still here to ask ourselves why not Harrixt, since all the people closest to him say that for some time he wanted to withdraw from the royal family) now is the time of the "Meghan Plan".

The Meghan plan is a kind of mission that the former actress of Suits she would have put into practice since 2016: after catching Harry she studied an exit strategy to give up her husband and enjoy new privileges as a divorced royals. THE gossip about Meghan Markle these days, in addition to being ready to give up with Harry, they also want her pregnant of the second child after baby Archie, born in May 2019. Her friend Misha Nonoo, second US Weekly, would have said that she is happy to be pregnant because she will be able to share this thing with her BF Meghan, who, reading between the lines of this statement, is expecting the second child? This is also part of the plan: two children are used to increase the nest egg of food, at least in the head of Meghan's detractors.

Is it okay for those who didn't think that Meghan had already planned everything from the beginning? But one thing is to play with the imagination, one thing is to speculate on this hypothesis. The image of Meghan social harpooner and Prince Harry in love and victim is a male chauvinist cliché that makes you laugh (or get angry) in 2020: the distrust that you touch with your hand when talking about Meghan Markle – already divorced, with a career behind her, free and independent – is very different from the tenderness that the press always has towards Kate Middleton, the reassuring Duchess, good and devoted to her royal duties. To think that Meghan already had in mind divorce from Prince Harry and that for them there will be no happy ending is only part of the story: that of the screeching titles in which the great protagonist is Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, with whom she has not had relationships for years and who in the Daily Mail gave a long interview to say that her daughter is a man eater with the habit of using them and then throwing them away (good job, daddy!).

Harry pointing to the paparazzi and saying "laugh, I win." Samir HusseinGetty Images

The gossip about Meghan and Harry went crazy even when they were in the Royal Family, but now that they are no longer protected by the tacit agreement that "certain things should not be said or published" between the royal family and the British press, they are more exposed than ever and targeted by the paparazzi against whom Harry in Canada has already sent a warning message, such as "Leave us alone". In short, those who dare to leave the British royal family or face it or be themselves and not bent on duties must be "punished" with a constant and avid gossip? The most disparate stories about them come out, everything and the opposite of everything: Harry and Meghan will divorce by 2025 (Daily Mail), because she "she has already divorced and is a man eater"(Express) and there is already a betting circle (which gives the news 3/1 as true) that focuses on the separation between the two. But no, in reality it is mom Doria Ragland to be the head of the plan Meghan (Daily Mail) but first Meghan Markle is pregnant to have at least two royal babies as an economic guarantee (a disproportionate amount of magazines).

But do Harry and Meghan really get divorced because she has a plan from the start?

Even if it were – a divorce can happen, it happened to a lot of members of the Royal Family and not least to Lady Diana and his sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson in the 90s and many say that Kate and William are also going to get divorced – who said Harry couldn't leave Meghan behind? We consider it unlikely because over the years Prince Harry has always shown that he is in love, ready for anything to defend her and even now, in their forced isolation in Canada, he continues to carry on his will to protect his family.

You realized, true, that they are no longer there news of Harry and Meghan and not even paparazzi photos since the prince returned to Canada from his family, after balancing the accounts with his grandmother Betty? They literally disappeared and remain as social presence only on Instagram waiting to understand what will become of @SussexRoyal and what their new social, humanitarian and public projects will be. This they wanted and this (for the moment) they got: privacy. All the news you see around are rumors, gossip, storytelling created by who Meghan Markle loves or hates her. And it is an old story because it had already happened to Lady Diana with the tragic results you now know: really the story of the evil woman who maneuvers her man with a puppet in 2020 we have not yet overcome it?

