is the cast going back to Prague for filming?

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally back in production, so much so that Emily Van Camp has finished her work. Now the cast and crew would be ready to go to Prague, right in the place where the series had met the postponement due to the pandemic.

The European suspension of Falcon and the Winter Soldier had hinted that the production would hardly return to Czech locations and it was thought that the shooting in question would take place in America, but now a star of the series has let slip an interesting detail. We are talking about the stunt coordinator Shane Habberstad, who in the Instagram Stories posted an image taken on the private plane with the inscription: “Private flight to Prague. God, help us“.

They also echo him Aaron Toney, already involved in the Black Panther and Avengers movies, and India Bussey, who will play a still unknown character in the new Disney + series. Impossible to think that the small group of Marvel employees are heading to Prague for a company outing, while it is likely that all the actors involved in the scenes in question are headed to the European set for finish the part of the shoot left open.

Let’s hope this is the right time and that the series doesn’t follow Black Widow’s path; for the moment we have to settle for photos of Sebastian Stan on the bike.