Is the Boruto vs Kawaki duel presented at the beginning of the manga really what it seems?

Although the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been temporarily suspended due to the global pandemic that is keeping the whole world in check in recent weeks, the manga sequel to Naruto it is continuing its serialization with chapter 45 released in recent days in Japan, bringing readers new revelations.

It is now two, three chapters that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is, in small doses, revealing something more around Kara, to the plan that the organization wants to implement and also to the very mysterious Karma that the son of the seventh has on his hand and that Momoshiki he has donated. In recent months we have written many articles collecting all the innovations introduced and the mysteries revealed. After the release of chapter 45, we discussed at length about the revelations that Amado shared with Naruto about the true goal of the Otsutsuki. And if in the previous chapters it was begun to understand how Karma was nothing more than a means by which the members of the Otsutsuki clan could come back to life by taking over the bodies of the branded ninjas, Amado in the last chapter he confirmed everything. Revealing that the ultimate goal of Jigen it is to absorb the whole chakra from the earth, so as to feed its own Clan, through the divine tree.

And if only this wasn't enough for alarm the whole world of Ninja, Naruto and the Leaf Village they will also have to deal with the threat of Momoshiki ready to take the control of Boruto's body when the time comes. We have already seen it against Boron return from the world of the dead and give an unconscious Boruto a so formidable power to go beyond any imagination.

Kawaki and the son of the seventh have a common destiny. Both marked by Karma and both chosen as containers respectively for Isshiki Otsutsuki, currently in the body of Jigen, and Momoshiki Otsutsuki. In light of the latest discoveries, we think that the flashforward seen at the beginning of the manga in which a Boruto boy challenged Kawaki on the ashes of one Konoha completely destroyed, it hides more than it seems.

The possibilities are different. Or who actually fight they were not Kawaki and Boruto but Isshiki and Momoshiki in possession of their bodies, or that Boruto he was trying to stop Isshiki and free Kawaki, or the other way around, that Kawaki was trying to stop Momoshiki who had managed to get the better of the Hokage's son.

Whichever way things go, it must be said that the premises are very interesting and perhaps the duel Boruto / Kawaki it is the least exciting possibility and therefore not even worthy of being considered as such.

How do you think things will go? Let us know by leaving us a comment.