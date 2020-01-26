Is the BONES studio working on an original sports-themed anime series?

Share it:

The anime and manga is an industry in continuous expansion that never misses the opportunity to churn out new paper productions or designed for the small screen that often and willingly manage to amaze millions and millions of fans, works that in the near future could see coming of a fierce new challenger.

In fact, the rumors that seem to indicate the next arrival of one have multiplied recently new animated series created by the capable guys from the BONES studio. According to the rumors, the company would in fact have started working on an ambitious original sports-themed anime that would therefore focus on that very large audience that has always seen the union between anime and sport with great appeal.

Indeed, in the last few weeks the studio had made it known that it is currently totally focused on My Hero Academia 4 and on various other widely expected anime productions, such as Supercrooks is Josee the Tiger and the Fish, news that among other things had led many to think that the expected new season of Noragami was far from publication.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that BONES is not already looking with an eye to the future on the contrary, it is not uncommon for companies of such wide resonance to carry out in total silence productions over productions in order to have an annual line-up that is always sufficiently varied, but for the moment the total lack of confirmations in this sense cannot other than making us remain wary, therefore advising you to take everything for what it is, an insistent corridor voice.