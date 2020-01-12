Entertainment

Is the battle over? My Hero Academia episode 14, here is the preview

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Sir Nighteye's vision pointed towards an immutable destiny. The protagonist of My Hero Academia had to face Kai Chisaki in a monstrous version and perish during the clash, running away from the dead or heavily injured professional heroes and bringing little Eri with him. His power, however, turned out to be fallacious.

VVVVid aired on its platform the thirteenth episode of My Hero Academia, with Italian subtitles, which left room for a Deku like we've never seen it before. The boy funded the One for All 100% taking advantage of Eri's quirk and gave birth to a sensational fight that certainly won over the fans.

At the end of the episode in question, as every week, there are also advances on future developments. My Hero Academia 4×14 will be titled "A bright future" and will travel through events immediately following the battle. Deku manages to recover from the use of the power of Eri and his One for All 100%, despite having risked big.

READ:  Kiki no Iinazuke announced, the new manga series by Miki Yoshikawa

The other heroes are not in his same condition, however, from Aizawa and Uraraka to Lemillion and Rock Lock. One above all, however, is in serious danger of life and the last scene anticipates a serious atmosphere with the presence of Bubble Girl, Centipede and above all All Might.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.