Is the battle over? My Hero Academia episode 14, here is the preview

Sir Nighteye's vision pointed towards an immutable destiny. The protagonist of My Hero Academia had to face Kai Chisaki in a monstrous version and perish during the clash, running away from the dead or heavily injured professional heroes and bringing little Eri with him. His power, however, turned out to be fallacious.

VVVVid aired on its platform the thirteenth episode of My Hero Academia, with Italian subtitles, which left room for a Deku like we've never seen it before. The boy funded the One for All 100% taking advantage of Eri's quirk and gave birth to a sensational fight that certainly won over the fans.

At the end of the episode in question, as every week, there are also advances on future developments. My Hero Academia 4×14 will be titled "A bright future" and will travel through events immediately following the battle. Deku manages to recover from the use of the power of Eri and his One for All 100%, despite having risked big.

The other heroes are not in his same condition, however, from Aizawa and Uraraka to Lemillion and Rock Lock. One above all, however, is in serious danger of life and the last scene anticipates a serious atmosphere with the presence of Bubble Girl, Centipede and above all All Might.