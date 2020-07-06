Is the AAA game model unsustainable? The authors of Outriders respond to Layden

Share it:

According to a recent statement by Shawn Layden, the triple A games model is no longer sustainable due to the increase in development costs for the transition to the next generation of consoles. Still, the authors of People Can Fly appear to be of a different opinion.

In the same interview granted to VGC by Bartosz Kmita to explain that Outriders will be a complete game from the launch, the People Can Fly creative director focused on the words of theformer Sony executive and stated that "the problem with that development model is that it is no longer sustainable. I don't think that in the next generation anyone will be able to think of growing by deciding to multiply those numbers by two (referring to the development time and the increase in the workforce needed in the triple A nextgen, ed)".

While agreeing with Layden in affirming the unsustainability of the development model of high budget games, Kmita explains that "Sure, he's right, there are these huge companies that produce extremely expensive games, but as I see it, those games are also very profitable for them, so it's not that they can complain too much. I hate to see games or TV series that they drag for too long through filler content. Personally I see it in a totally different way: I wanted to cut almost 70% of the things I had in mind for Outriders. They don't want to add filler stuff as an end in itself, that's not our approach. Some people would like to have hundreds of hours of gaming experience, but we knew that not everyone would have the time to do it and so we preferred to focus on the story ".

Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that Outriders will be available from late 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X.