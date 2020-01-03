Is that sexy? Edwin Luna dances in tight flowery shorts and trolls him

Without penalty, the vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey, Edwin Luna, he dedicated his best and more sensual dance steps to your followers in social networks.

Through InstaStories, Edwin shared a video in which he appears with a uncommon outfitWell, he decided to show himself in a tiny flowered short with purple and blue tones. In addition, he used a pink shirt Very catchy.

The song he chose was At seasince it was at shore of a balcony in a hotel on the beach of Acapulco Guerrero.

It is worth mentioning that a few months ago, the singer appeared making a seductive dance and Internet users "Crossed out" gay.

However, the singer has shown several times that he doesn't care about negative comments towards his person.

With information from Tribune