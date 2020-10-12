Is Sword Art Online: Alicization really the best story arc in the series?

Sword Art Online: Alicization ended after two very long seasons, and apparently it will have to pass a long time before the return of Kirito, Asuna and Alice. Waiting for the release of next season, however, we can finally take stock and answer the question: What kind of arc was Alicization’s?

As many of you will know, Sword Art Online has always been harshly criticized by a large number of fans for various reasons, first of all the lack of originality. Immediately after the conclusion of the Aincrad saga, still one of the most popular of all, the author has begun to take less and less risks and the stakes have become practically non-existent.

After a season and a half spent between ALO and GGO, in what was probably the weakest portion of history ever, Reki Kawahara showed unexpected maturity by trying to make things more interesting with Alicization, a world populated by artificial intelligences with only Kirito as protagonist.

The first half of the Alicization Saga, told in Season 3, introduces dozens of new characters, all tied hand in glove to the new game world. The life of each of the inhabitants is perpetually at risk, and immediately after the season finale, the protagonist leaves the scene to Alice and the Integrating Knights of Captain Bercouli.

Also thanks to the superb work done by the animators of A-1 Pictures, the third and fourth seasons of SAO have given new verve to the anime, focusing on the new characters and creating tension in each of the battles, even with extremely violent and explicit scenes.

Of course, choosing which is the best Saga between Aincrad and Alicization remains a complex operation, and could become even more so after the transmission of Sword Art Online: Progressive, the new anime coming out between 2021 and 2022. In all cases, the latest story arc undoubtedly managed to capture the attention of fans, and rekindle the passion in many users who had left the series.

What do you think of it? Aincrad or Alicization? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!