Is Splatoon 3 in development? The trend goes crazy on Twitter

With over 9 million copies sold, Splatoon 2 it's one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch, so we wouldn't be surprised at all if the Kyoto house was thinking of starting a sequel …

Some fans are convinced that Splatoon 3 is already in development. Why? A recent promotional image of the second chapter would contain an interesting clue about it. As you can see yourself at the bottom of this news, the illustration is limited to showing Marie and Callie – the Squid Sisters – in the company of Pearl, but it was the description that made all the most loyal fans light an alarm bell of the splattatutto: "The stars of Splatoon and Splatoon 2 are in shape, even if it freezes. But where is Marina? ".

What happened to Marina? According to the fans, who with their reactions kicked off the "# splatoon3" trend on Twitter, the absence of the character would represent theclue to the existence of the third chapter. According to them, Marina could return to Splatoon 3 in a different role, exactly as happened with Callie, who was the presenter in the progenitor and then became an antagonist in Splatoon 2.

What do you think about it? In your opinion, is this a concrete clue? Last summer the series producer Hisashi Nogami said that Splatoon 3 is not in development, but many things could have changed since then … Meanwhile, yesterday Splatoon 2 has received a balance patch.