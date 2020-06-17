Technology

Is Spider-Man Morales a standalone game or an expansion? Jim Ryan clarifies the situation

June 17, 2020
The presentation of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5 it was not too clear and in the hours following the reveal we struggled a lot to understand if the game will be a standalone title or an expansion for Marvel's Spider-Man, between denials and confirmations by various insiders. Now comes a clarification from Jim Ryan.

The PlayStation CEO apologizes for the misunderstandings and clarifies that "surely we would not have opened a high-impact next-gen show with something deceptive for consumers"further confirming the standalone nature of the game, which will therefore not be an expansion for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, but a project in the style of inFAMOUS First Light and Uncharted The Lost Legacy.

Insomniac Games confirmed these words on Twitter by clearly defining Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales as "a standalone video game" and confirming that further news will come soon. The new Spider-Man video game should come out at the end of the year and accompany the launch of PlayStation 5 on the market, even in this case, however, it is not clear if Sony also has a version for PS4 and PS4 PRO in the pipeline or if the game will be available in exclusive on the Next-Gen platform.

