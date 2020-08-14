Is Scott Pilgrim vs The World Coming Back? The author contacted by Ubisoft!

Share it:

Ten years ago now, the film Scott Pilgrim vs The World transported the comic book of the same name by Bryan Lee O'Malley to cinemas.

The film managed to carve out its own space in the film market of the time, gaining fairly positive results at the box office. A commercial performance that convinced Ubisoft the possibility of creating a videogame transposition of the film. Under the title of Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game, the video game was distributed on the main gaming hardware.

The 2D scrolling fighting game it had been packaged by the French software house with a pixel art style and was later supported until 2013. In that year, however, the expiration of the IP exploitation rights in the hands of Ubisoft came to an end, leading to a consequent removal of the game from all digital video game stores. Since then, the community of aficionados a Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game has repeatedly asked for a reissue at the top Ubisoft. The campaign intensified in particular in 2020, by virtue of the ten-year anniversary of the film. Well, it seems that something is moving: the author of the comic, Bryan Lee O'Malley, in fact, reports having been contacted from the French colossus. Could any announcement be in the pipeline? All that remains is to wait!