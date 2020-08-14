Is Riverdale set in the same universe as Black Mirror? Discover the crazy theory

Share it:

Although it is an anthological series, Black Mirror he has repeatedly shown us situations or hints of an interconnected universe, which apparently could cross local boundaries and also embrace another well-known series: Riverdale!

In the twelfth episode of the first season of Riverdale (Anatomy of a Murder) we see a character named Joaquin DeSantos, a member of the Southside Serpents gang, leaving the city to escape the police. So he gets on a bus, and on display there is the name of the destination: San Junipero.

This is the location that gives the title to the fourth episode of the third season of Black Mirror, one of the most popular with fans. It is based on one imaginary city inhabited by the conscience of the elderly, a sort of simulated paradise in which to reinvent oneself once near death. Although in the episode in question the name of the hospital where this procedure is performed is not mentioned, in the episode entitled Black Museum one character claims to have worked at St. Juniper, helping to create the technology useful for transplanting people's consciousness. In the museum at the center of the plot we also find the dresses of Kelly and Yorkie, the two protagonists of San Junipero. To confirm that the toponym it is actually the name of a hospital the interactive film also arrives Bandersnatch.

The name of a hospital is unlikely to be marked on a bus as a destination, so the one seen in Riverdale It might have been just a subtle tribute to the series dystopian. It could also contain a reference to the fact that Joaquin's character will die from cyanide poisoning, a fate similar to that of Yorkie in Black Mirror.

San Junipero it was one of the most appreciated moments by the LQGBT + audience for how it was represented the sentimental relationship of the two protagonists, and will no doubt have convinced Lili Reinhart too: the Riverdale star has declared herself bisexual. We will be able to find Kelly's interpreter in the Marvel world, since Gugu Mbatha Raw will be in the Loki series.