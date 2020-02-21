TV Shows

Is Pocoyo a girl or a boy? Finally uncover the truth (PHOTOS)

February 21, 2020
pocoyo-es-mujer-hombre-nina-o-nino-genro-gender-polemica "data-lazy-srcset =" https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/pocoyo -es-woman-man-nina-o-nino-gender-gender-polemica.jpg 635w, https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/pocoyo-es-mujer- hombre-nina-o-nino-genro-gender-polemica-300x168.jpg 300w, https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/pocoyo-es-mujer-hombre-nina -o-nino-genro-gender-polemica-390x220.jpg 390w "data-lazy-sizes =" (max-width: 635px) 100vw, 635px "data-lazy-src =" https://www.gtu.com .mx / wp-content / uploads / 2019/12 / pocoyo-es-mujer-hombre-nina-o-nino-genro-gender-polemica.jpg "/><noscript><noscript><img width=

Many were surprised after the idea began to circulate on social networks Pocoyo is a girl and not a small child, as many thought. Yes: according to the viral rumor, the favorite character of the centenials For memes it is female and not male.

And is that with the dog Blue, protagonist of the series Blue's Clues, we learned that not always blue has to represent a male character.

Therefore, users shared their surprise by taking for granted that Pocoyo is a girl of four years.

But, on this occasion, they are wrong.

Actually, Pocoyo He is a four-year-old boy and that's why his clothes are blue. Although there were those who edited the character's Wikipedia page in Spanish and said she was a woman, just watch any chapter on Netflix or YouTube to confirm that the narrator always talks about him. Mystery solved.

Video posted on YouTube by POCOYÓ in SPANISH – Official Channel

