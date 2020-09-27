is one of the Thunderbolts the one in the new photo from the set?

A new photo arrived on the social network Instagram after being leaked from the set of the highly anticipated TV series Falcon & The Winter Soldier exhibition Batroc the Jumper with the mysterious character played by Erin Kellyman.

The return of Batroc the Jumper, character first seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the first scenes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier of the Russo brothers, had already been anticipated by some photos previously arrived on social media, but in the image below you can see him in conversation with the young actress of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Before this image leaked, Murphy’s Multiverse portal had shared the description of a sequence that would seem to coincide with what we see in the post: the description told of the character of Kellyman who, in a park, used her superpower to impress Batroc, and the girl’s ability forced everyone present to look at their cell phones simultaneously as in a kind of trance.

This has fueled speculation that Kellyman may be playing Songbird, a member of the supergroup of Thunderbolts, that rumors have long been wanting next to debut in the MCU. Although it is not confirmed who will play Kellyman in Falcon & The Winter Soldier, this photo confirms his casting and adds credibility to the description of the scene mentioned above, given that in the comics the power of Songbird lies precisely in the manipulation of the mind, as well as using his voice to manipulate the sound in order to form objects solid.

In short, it is still speculation but if he really played Songbird and if the TV series will really lay the foundations for the arrival of the Thunderbolts, then Erin Kellyman’s presence in the MCU may prove to be increasingly important in the future.

